Jacksonville takes series opener vs. Florida, 10-9

Gator relievers allow four runs on nine hits in loss
By Kevin Wells
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 11:49 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Florida Gators had their five-game winning streak broken by visiting Jacksonville, 10-9 in Friday’s opener of a three-game series at Florida Ballpark. The Dolphins, who won just three of their first 11 games, scored eight of their runs from the seventh inning on to surprise the Gators, who drop to 11-4.

Kris Armstrong had a big night at the plate for Florida, homering for the second straight game and driving in three runs. Josh Rivera also went deep and drove in a pair of runs.

Florida’s bullpen, however, could not hold a 4-2 lead and collectively allowed four earned runs on nine hits. Florida also committed four errors. Four Dolphins contributed two hits apiece.

The two teams face off again Saturday at 6:30 p.m. and conclude their series at 1 p.m. Sunday.

