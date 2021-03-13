Advertisement

Levy County man dies in car crash on U.S. Alternate 27

By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2021 at 6:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEVY COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - A Levy County man is dead after his vehicle flipped in a crash last night.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 61-year-old man was speeding North on U.S. Alternate 27 in Levy County. When the man tried to navigate a turn on the road, he lost control of his SUV. He ended up overcorrecting and the SUV flipped over. The man was not wearing his seatbelt and was thrown out of the vehicle.

Levy County Fire Recuse pronounced the man dead on the scene.

