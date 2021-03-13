Advertisement

Tennessee eliminates Florida in SEC quarterfinals, 78-66

Omar Payne ejected in Florida loss; Team awaits NCAA selection
Tennessee's Keon Johnson (45) shoots against Florida's Osayi Osifo (15) and Tre Mann (1) in the...
Tennessee's Keon Johnson (45) shoots against Florida's Osayi Osifo (15) and Tre Mann (1) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Southeastern Conference Tournament Friday, March 12, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)(Mark Humphrey | ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By Kevin Wells
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 7:43 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WCJB) -The Florida Gators got knocked out of the SEC men’s basketball tournament on Friday, losing their quarterfinal to Tennessee, 78-66. At 14-9 overall, Florida awaits an NCAA tournament selection on Sunday.

Early in the second half, Florida forward Omar Payne was ejected and charged with a Flagrant-Two Foul for elbowing Tennessee’s John Fulkerson in the head. Fulkerson left the game and did not return. The Volunteers followed with an 11-3 run that stretched their lead to 46-29.

Tre Mann led the Gators with 30 points, including 28 in the second half, becoming the third Gator to post a 30-point game during SEC tournament action. However, the Gators shot only 9-for-30 from the field in the first half and 34.5 percent for the game.

The Volunteers led wire to wire and put five players in double figures. Tennessee moves on to face Alabama in Saturday’s semifinal game.

