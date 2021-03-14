2021 Gatornationals crown champions

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The 52nd annual Gatornationals wrapped up Sunday after a long weekend on the Gainesville raceway.

Ocala native Josh Hart made history by winning the Amalie Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals in his Top Fuel debut. After defeating three-time defending champion Steve Torrence in the second heat of the elimination bracket, Hart went on to face Shawn Langdon in the championship heat. When the lights hit green Hart burst off the line and ended up cruising to victory at 323 miles per hour to cross the line in 3.82 seconds.

The two-time U.S. Nationals Top Alcohol Dragster champion now claims a coveted title many drivers will forever be envious of.

J.R. Todd is another contestant who picked up his first Gainesville title on Sunday as well. Todd grabbed his Gatornational’s glory after defeating Robert Hight in a battle of former Funny Car champions. The victory is Todd’s 19th career nitro title.

And Greg Anderson spent his birthday the right way picking up yet another title in the Pro Stock category. On his 60th birthday, Greg Anderson won his 95th career Pro Stock victory in Gainesville. He is on the verge of becoming Pro Stock’s all-time wins leader after this year’s event. Anderson’s record is just one behind Warren Johnson for the class all-time lead.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.