Dance Marathon at UF holds kickball tournament ahead of April hybrid event

DM at UF Kickball Tournament
DM at UF Kickball Tournament(wcjb)
By Camron Lunn
Published: Mar. 14, 2021 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -It was a sunny Sunday in north-central Florida, nice enough for Dance Marathon at UF to hold a kickball tournament. The organization fundraises for children’s disease research

About 100 members of the university organization came out to kick, run and throw from noon until 5 p.m.

The tournament was held at the UF Rec Sports softball fields behind Southwest Recreation Center on UF’s campus. Teams of 10 competed getting a least two at-bats per player.

The group had to change from their normal yearly moral event due to COVID-19. Maddy Whalen, the Public Relation Director for DM at UF talked about that change.

RELATED STORY: UF students protest future McCarty Woods development

“So normally we have a three-vs-three basketball tournament, but this year just to make it more distanced we decided to do a kickball tournament,” said Whalen. “But, our morale team is still super hyped gets us so ready for the event gets us so excited. So really excited that we could still have some kind of in-person tournament.”'

The group is planning on holding an in-person and virtual hybrid dance marathon main event in April. Last year despite the pandemic, the group was able to fundraise over $2.5 million.

