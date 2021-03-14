Advertisement

Florida baseball shuts out Jacksonville

Gators defeat Dolphins 9-0
By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2021 at 11:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - After falling short on Friday night to Jacksonville, the Gators redeemed themselves Saturday with a 9-0 win over the Dolphins to tie the series.

Joshua Rivera hit his second home run of the season to left field in the bottom of the 2nd inning to give Florida a 1-0 lead early.

In the bottom of the third, catcher Nathan Hickey homered to center field to bring in a pair of runs, to extend the Gators lead to three. Hickey led Florida with his 3-for-5 performance.

Florida closed in on the victory over Jacksonville in the 8th inning when Jud Fabian singled to left field allowing Jacob Young and Mac Guscette to score. Kirby Mcmullen sealed the deal with his homer to center field making it a five-run inning for Florida.

UF had a strong night on the mound behind Jack Leftwich. Leftwich kept the Dolphins silent at the plate, allowing only just two hits and striking out seven batters in six innings. Jordan Carrion and Brandon Sproat combined to toss three innings of hitless relief.

The series between Jacksonville and Florida continues at Florida Ballpark Sunday. First pitch is set for 1 p.m.

