Gators basketball is named the No. 7 seed in the South region in the NCAA tournament

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida (14-9) is the seventh seed in the South region bracket. The Gators will be playing No. 10 Virginia Tech in their first game of the tournament.

The winner of that game will take on the winner of No. 15 Oral Roberts and No. 2 Ohio State

After suffering a 78-66 loss to Tennessee in the SEC Tournament quarterfinals on Friday, the Gators saw their tournament stock drop.

Gators will finish with a 5-5 record in Quadrant-1 games, and 8-8 in Q-1 and Q-2 combined.

“We’ve got to probably infuse some type of confidence, some type of discussion, an open discussion with all of us to where we can put this thing behind us somehow, figure out how we can grow up as much as possible in a short period of time,” said Florida head coach Mike White after the loss to the Vols. “Maybe we can finish this thing strong.”

The 2021 NCAA men’s basketball championship will be played in Indiana, with the majority of the tournament’s 67 games taking place in Indianapolis.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.