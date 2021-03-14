Advertisement

Gators basketball is named the No. 7 seed in the South region in the NCAA tournament

Florida guard Tre Mann (1) drives to the basket against South Carolina during the first half of...
Florida guard Tre Mann (1) drives to the basket against South Carolina during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Matt Stamey)(Matt Stamey | AP)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2021 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida (14-9) is the seventh seed in the South region bracket. The Gators will be playing No. 10 Virginia Tech in their first game of the tournament.

The winner of that game will take on the winner of No. 15 Oral Roberts and No. 2 Ohio State

After suffering a 78-66 loss to Tennessee in the SEC Tournament quarterfinals on Friday, the Gators saw their tournament stock drop.

Gators will finish with a 5-5 record in Quadrant-1 games, and 8-8 in Q-1 and Q-2 combined.

“We’ve got to probably infuse some type of confidence, some type of discussion, an open discussion with all of us to where we can put this thing behind us somehow, figure out how we can grow up as much as possible in a short period of time,” said Florida head coach Mike White after the loss to the Vols. “Maybe we can finish this thing strong.”

The 2021 NCAA men’s basketball championship will be played in Indiana, with the majority of the tournament’s 67 games taking place in Indianapolis.

