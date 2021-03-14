Advertisement

Hundreds join the Archer Historical Society for art festival

By Camille Syed
Published: Mar. 13, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

ARCHER, Fla. (WCJB) - Hundreds came to the Art of Archer Depot Festival at the archer community center and stopped by almost 40 vendors.

The event hosted by the city and the Archer Historical Society included music from local artists, youth arts and crafts and treats.

The secretary of the historical society, Ann Green, said this event has impacted local artists for years.

“One artist she was in high school when she started five years ago and she came and set up her booth and she sold her things and she came over to me and said Mrs. Green I’ve never made this much money,” Green said.” So, this does impact the community. She’s been back every year and she’s back this year and that means a lot to me because she’s a very good artist.”

Green said this has been the biggest event Archer has held this past year.

Trending story: UF students protest future McCarty Woods development

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Extra security is in place at Chiefland Middle-High school after "noncredible" threats were...
Viral video of Chiefland Middle School fight leads to additional security
Local leaders are reacting to the governor's decision to waive covid-19 related fines and fees.
City of Gainesville and Alachua county leaders react to COVID-19 fee clemency
Bear
Man dies in motorcycle vs. bear crash
Vials of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine sit in the pharmacy of National Jewish Hospital...
Q&A: UF Health answers questions about the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine
FILE - In this Nov. 18, 2020 file photo, a Walmart store sign is visible from Route 28 in...
Walmart, Sam’s Club open waiting list for COVID-19 vaccinations

Latest News

Hundreds join the Archer Historical Society for art festival
Hundreds join the Archer Historical Society for art festival
U.S Alt 27 Levy County
Levy County man dies in car crash on U.S. Alternate 27
According to sources, who don’t want to be named, say that Tenbieg was removed from his...
Buchholz High School principal no longer in charge of school in connection with investigation into former band director
U.S Alt 27 Levy County
Levy County man dies in car crash on U.S. Alternate 27