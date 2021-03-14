Hundreds join the Archer Historical Society for art festival

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

ARCHER, Fla. (WCJB) - Hundreds came to the Art of Archer Depot Festival at the archer community center and stopped by almost 40 vendors.

The event hosted by the city and the Archer Historical Society included music from local artists, youth arts and crafts and treats.

The secretary of the historical society, Ann Green, said this event has impacted local artists for years.

“One artist she was in high school when she started five years ago and she came and set up her booth and she sold her things and she came over to me and said Mrs. Green I’ve never made this much money,” Green said.” So, this does impact the community. She’s been back every year and she’s back this year and that means a lot to me because she’s a very good artist.”

Green said this has been the biggest event Archer has held this past year.

