Advertisement

Marion County woman dies after being hit in U.S. highway 441

A Marion County woman is dead after being hit by a car this morning.
A Marion County woman is dead after being hit by a car this morning.(WCJB File)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2021 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - A Marion Co. woman is dead after being hit by a car Sunday morning.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the woman was laying in the left lane of U.S. HWY 441 near SE 45th St. due to an incident that happened moments prior to her being killed.

A car traveling south on HWY 441 did not see her in time and hit her.

Ocala Fire Rescue pronounced her dead on the scene.

The crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

According to sources, who don’t want to be named, say that Tenbieg was removed from his...
Buchholz High School principal no longer in charge of school in connection with investigation into former band director
Extra security is in place at Chiefland Middle-High school after "noncredible" threats were...
Viral video of Chiefland Middle School fight leads to additional security
The Alachua County Administration Building sign
Families in need can receive up to $15,000 for rental assistance in Alachua County
Vials of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine sit in the pharmacy of National Jewish Hospital...
Q&A: UF Health answers questions about the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine
Gov. Tony Evers included a provision in his budget proposal changing current laws, which...
Dixie County’s lawyer will remain at his post despite federal charges

Latest News

DM at UF Kickball Tournament
Dance Marathon at UF holds kickball tournament ahead of April hybrid event
A proposed Alachua County School policy could give district leaders the ability to enforce a...
Proposed policy to give Superintendent ability to implement mask mandates to be discussed at Alachua County School Board meeting
Progressive Black Men at Pace Center for Girls
Pace Center for Girls, Alachua receives $600 check from UF Progressive Black Men
Hundreds join the Archer Historical Society for art festival
Hundreds join the Archer Historical Society for art festival