Marion County woman dies after being hit in U.S. highway 441

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - A Marion Co. woman is dead after being hit by a car Sunday morning.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the woman was laying in the left lane of U.S. HWY 441 near SE 45th St. due to an incident that happened moments prior to her being killed.

A car traveling south on HWY 441 did not see her in time and hit her.

Ocala Fire Rescue pronounced her dead on the scene.

The crash is still under investigation.

