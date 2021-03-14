Newberry High School senior sells steer, donates proceeds to friend with cancer

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Nathan Blair, 19 years old, was diagnosed with osteosarcoma in Oct. 2020, a very rare bone cancer that usually affects young adults.

His good friend and senior at Newberry High School, Bethany Keller, sold her 1,220 pound steer at the Alachua County Youth and Livestock Show worth over 16,000 dollars and is donating all the proceeds to help Nathan with medical bills.

“In October when I found out, I just knew that this is what I wanted to do,” Keller said. “So, I messaged him on Snapchat and I said this is what I want to do and he was like ‘no, no’ and I was like yes, like it’s happening.”

Blair is now undergoing chemotherapy and says Keller’s donation has lifted some weight off of his shoulders.

“Bethany just came in there with no second thought about it and did that for me like it was nothing,” Blair said. “So, I couldn’t be more appreciative.Thank you Bethany and to her family for coming into my life out of nowhere and you know just wanting to make a difference to help me.”

The original bid for the steer started at 14,000 dollars and is now at a little over 16,000 dollars and is still going up.

“It’s better to give than to receive and I’ve learned that because I’m so much happier since I gave this away then to have that all that to myself.”

Keller hoped this gift will help Blair keep his head up in these tough times.

“This will give him motivation to keep pushing through it even on the hard days.”

Nathan’s mom, Anna Blair, said Keller’s gift will help them financially and bring their families closer together along the way.

“It’s absolutely amazing that she’s done what she’s done. I’m so glad with the unfortunate circumstances that y’all have now become a part of our family.”

The Keller family said they should have the proceeds to give Blair in April.

