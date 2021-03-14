Advertisement

Ocala CEP helps deliver sanitizing products to Public Education Foundation

By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2021 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Ocala Chamber and Economic Partnership is using local partnerships to help public teachers in need.

Auto Zone recently donated 1100 gallons of hand sanitizer to The Public Education Foundation, giving teachers in Marion County another resource to stay safe while teaching in person.

The partnership between Auto Zone and The Public Education Foundation stemmed from connections through the Ocala CEP.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

According to sources, who don’t want to be named, say that Tenbieg was removed from his...
Buchholz High School principal no longer in charge of school in connection with investigation into former band director
Extra security is in place at Chiefland Middle-High school after "noncredible" threats were...
Viral video of Chiefland Middle School fight leads to additional security
The Alachua County Administration Building sign
Families in need can receive up to $15,000 for rental assistance in Alachua County
Vials of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine sit in the pharmacy of National Jewish Hospital...
Q&A: UF Health answers questions about the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine
Gov. Tony Evers included a provision in his budget proposal changing current laws, which...
Dixie County’s lawyer will remain at his post despite federal charges

Latest News

Pedestrian killed in deadly Ocala crash
Ocala CEP helps teachers in need
Newberry High School senior sells steer, donates proceeds to friend with cancer
Newberry High School senior sells steer, donates proceeds to friend with cancer
Newberry High School senior sells steer, donates proceeds to friend with cancer
Newberry High School senior sells steer, donates proceeds to friend with cancer
Florida guard Tre Mann (1) drives to the basket against South Carolina during the first half of...
Gators basketball is named the No. 7 seed in the South region in the NCAA tournament