Ocala CEP helps deliver sanitizing products to Public Education Foundation

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Ocala Chamber and Economic Partnership is using local partnerships to help public teachers in need.

Auto Zone recently donated 1100 gallons of hand sanitizer to The Public Education Foundation, giving teachers in Marion County another resource to stay safe while teaching in person.

The partnership between Auto Zone and The Public Education Foundation stemmed from connections through the Ocala CEP.

