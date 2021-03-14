Pace Center for Girls, Alachua receives $600 check from UF Progressive Black Men

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -A single act of kindness is going a long way for students at Pace Center for Girls, Alachua.

On Friday afternoon in Gainesville, the University of Florida’s chapter of Progressive Black Men showed their support for Women’s History Month by presenting a $600 check to the staff and students at Pace. The center is specialized to educate and inspire at-risk girls and young women.

The money goes toward the Center’s ‘Believing in Girls month’— a time used to encourage students to feel empowered.

“Especially during times like these; we have had so many uncertainties financially especially with canceling events because things are different now but when we get unexpected donations like this it goes so far,” said Executive Director for Pace, Natalya Bannister. “So I just want to say thank you from the bottom of my heart. And we love when men stand up for our young girls.”

A fundraising golf tournament is scheduled for April to benefit the center.

