Proposed policy to give Superintendent ability to implement mask mandates to be discussed at Alachua County School Board meeting

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - A proposed Alachua County School policy could give district leaders the ability to enforce a face covering mandate during, “times of elevated communicable disease spread.”

The proposal is brought forward by the district’s COVID-19 response team.

The order would give the superintendent the ability to enforce the mandate during epidemics and pandemics.

If approved, the order would remove teachers, staff and student’s ability to not wear a mask if the covering interfered with learning.

A mask mandate on all district property would also be added.

The proposal will be discussed during Tuesday’s meeting at 6 pm

