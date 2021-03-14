Twisted Oaks Rescue hosted ‘We Love Pets’ event in Keystone Heights

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Pet lovers showed their furry friends love today in keystone heights.

Twisted Oaks Rescue hosted their ‘We Love Pets’ event to provide the community with different pet care resources.

The monthly event included ten vendors, including rescues who provide educational pet information.

The rescue started the event last month and hopes to continue providing a one stop shop for many pet needs.

“We essentially brought together all the resources the community would need to keep pets and people together within their loved homes,” organizer Jesse Shekels said. “So, we have dog trainers, dog groomers, sanctuaries, the pet pantry and various resources just so our community come out and see that there are resources for them for their loving pets.”

The event also had raffle prizes and free pet goodie bags for each four-legged friend.

Trending story: Newberry High School senior sells steer, donates proceeds to friend with cancer

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.