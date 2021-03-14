Advertisement

Twisted Oaks Rescue hosted ‘We Love Pets’ event in Keystone Heights

By Camille Syed
Published: Mar. 14, 2021 at 6:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Pet lovers showed their furry friends love today in keystone heights.

Twisted Oaks Rescue hosted their ‘We Love Pets’ event to provide the community with different pet care resources.

The monthly event included ten vendors, including rescues who provide educational pet information.

The rescue started the event last month and hopes to continue providing a one stop shop for many pet needs.

“We essentially brought together all the resources the community would need to keep pets and people together within their loved homes,” organizer Jesse Shekels said. “So, we have dog trainers, dog groomers, sanctuaries, the pet pantry and various resources just so our community come out and see that there are resources for them for their loving pets.”

The event also had raffle prizes and free pet goodie bags for each four-legged friend.

Trending story: Newberry High School senior sells steer, donates proceeds to friend with cancer

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

According to sources, who don’t want to be named, say that Tenbieg was removed from his...
Buchholz High School principal no longer in charge of school in connection with investigation into former band director
Extra security is in place at Chiefland Middle-High school after "noncredible" threats were...
Viral video of Chiefland Middle School fight leads to additional security
The Alachua County Administration Building sign
Families in need can receive up to $15,000 for rental assistance in Alachua County
Vials of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine sit in the pharmacy of National Jewish Hospital...
Q&A: UF Health answers questions about the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine
Gov. Tony Evers included a provision in his budget proposal changing current laws, which...
Dixie County’s lawyer will remain at his post despite federal charges

Latest News

Twisted Oaks Rescue hosted ‘We Love Pets’ event in Keystone Heights
Twisted Oaks Rescue hosted ‘We Love Pets’ event in Keystone Heights
Newberry High School senior sells steer, donates proceeds to friend with cancer
Newberry High School senior sells steer, donates proceeds to friend with cancer
Newberry High School senior sells steer, donates proceeds to friend with cancer
Newberry High School senior sells steer, donates proceeds to friend with cancer
Florida guard Tre Mann (1) drives to the basket against South Carolina during the first half of...
Gators basketball is named the No. 7 seed in the South region in the NCAA tournament