A major crash on I-75 has traffic backed up in Marion County

By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 7:36 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
IRVINE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Monday morning crash is backing up traffic in the northbound lanes of I-75 in Marion County.

According to Florida 511, the major crash is located on I-75 North before mile marker 368 and County Road 318 near Irvine.

As of the last update, traffic is backed up and the left two lanes are blocked.

