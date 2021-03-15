Advertisement

AAA: Florida gas prices soar to almost three-year high, approaching $3 a gallon

Prices in Florida are the highest they have been since June 2018.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 1:20 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB/GRAY) - The price of gasoline continues to climb in the Sunshine State.

According to a AAA report, the price per gallon has jumped another 15 cents in the last week in Florida - this puts the average cost per gallon at $2.87 in the state. Meanwhile, the national gas price average has increased to $2.86 a gallon, which is a 14% increase in one month for a gallon of regular fuel.

The 15 cent increase is the highest daily average since June 2018 for Florida.

Analysts are predicting the 40-cent jump won’t be the peak of the price hike, as market factors continue to show an upward trend.

“With increased demand and tighter gasoline supplies, we are looking at more expensive pump prices with little relief in the weeks ahead,” AAA spokesperson Jeanette McGee said.

AAA said the average price of gas increased by at least 10 cents in one week in 10 states. Utah saw a 25-cent increase in the past seven days. The state of Florida is predicted to see its gas price continue to climb to average closer to $3.

Local Gas Prices:

  • Alachua $2.866
  • Bradford $2.888
  • Clay $2.799
  • Columbia $2.851
  • Dixie $2.843
  • Gilchrist $2.835
  • Levy $2.924
  • Marion $2.874
  • Putnam $2.850
  • Suwannee $2.897
  • Union $2.861

For more info on Florida gas prices, click here.

