FHSAA announces 2021 football classifications
Some contenders will have new district rivals next fall
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The FHSAA has released its football classifications for the fall of 2021. This is only a one-year cycle per the recent Board of Directors decision on March 8. Classes 5A-8A have a required district schedule for the regular season.
Several North Central Florida schools are changing classifications next year, including Marion County schools Belleview and Vanguard moving from 5A to 6A. Bradford, which has been competitive in Class 4A in recent years, moves all the way down to 1A and will compete alongside Hawthorne in Region 4.
Listed below are the schools in North Central Florida, along with their 2021 classification and either district (5A-8A) or region (1A-4A).
8A-3: West Port
7A-2: Buchholz, Forest
6A-3: Columbia
6A-4: Gainesville
6A-5: Vanguard, Belleview
5A-2: Suwannee
5A-4: Eastside, North Marion (Region 1)
5A-5: Dunnellon, Lake Weir (Region 2)
4A-2: Santa Fe, Keystone Heights
3A-1: P.K. Yonge, Interlachen, Trinity Catholic
2A-1: St Francis
1A-3: Bell, Branford, Chiefland, Dixie County, Fort White, Lafayette, Trenton, Union County
1A-4: Bradford, Bronson, Hawthorne, Newberry, Williston
Independent: Oak Hall
