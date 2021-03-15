Johnson & Johnson vaccine appointments available in Bradford and Union Counties

STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - COVID-19 vaccination appointments are now available in both Bradford and Union counties.

According to the Bradford County Emergency Management, both county departments received a small amount of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for any qualifying Florida resident.

The list of people eligible includes: anyone that is 60 or older, long-term care residents and staff health care staff with direct patient care, individuals that are deemed vulnerable, and law enforcement, firefighters and K-12 school employees that are 50 and older.

Appointments can be made by emailing or calling.

Bradford

Phone: 904-964-7732

Email: HealthyBradford@flhealth.gov

Union

Phone: 386-496-3211

Email: HealthUnion@flhealth.gov

The address to the clinics can be found on the flyer.

COVID-19 vaccination appointments are now available in both Bradford and Union counties. (DOH Bradford)

