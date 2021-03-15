Advertisement

LCPD: Kidnapper arrested after victim flees her captor

Bobby Simmons was arrested and charged with various crimes including kidnapping, aggravated battery, vehicle theft, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, discharging a firearm in public, and robbery.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 3:19 PM EDT
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A kidnapper is behind bars after a woman manages to flee her captor.

Bobby Simmons was arrested and charged with various crimes, including: kidnapping, aggravated battery, vehicle theft, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, discharging a firearm in public, and robbery.

According to Lake City Police, a woman called 911 on Friday, while she was fleeing from Simmons, who she said was threatening her with a firearm. She told police that the 23-year-old man was inside her apartment threatening her roommate, when she left and drove to the Lake City Public Safety Building. When police arrived at the apartment, it was empty. The woman told police he was either in a car or at home; she “was in fear that he would carry out his threats against her roommate.. who was likely being held against her will.”

After interviewing witnesses, police discovered that Simmons left the area with the woman’s roommate, ordering her into the car at gunpoint. After noticing Simmons physically controlling his female captor, a neighbor tried to intervene, however, investigators were told Simmons pointed a gun at him.

RELATED STORY: Ocala police uncover drug operation run by father and son during shooting investigation

Th victim was able to call her roommate and confirm to her that she was taken by Simmons and still being threatened by him. While investigators identified a possible location for her and Simmons, the victim once again called her roommate to let her know that she managed to escape Simmons.

During the victim’s interview with police, she told officers that Simmons told her he was going to commit “suicide by cop” and force officers to shoot him.

Columbia County Sheriff’s Deputies were able to find Simmons’ camper and he was arrested.

“We are thankful for the safe return of the victims in this case,” said LCPD Chief Dr. Argatha Gilmore. “Our investigation worked smoothly with surrounding agencies for Mr. Simmons to be swiftly arrested without further incident.”

Simmons is being held without bond.

