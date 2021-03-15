Advertisement

Ronald DeFeo, convicted killer in ‘Amityville Horror’ case, dies

In this Nov. 15, 1974 file photo, Ronald DeFeo Jr., center, leaves Suffolk County district...
In this Nov. 15, 1974 file photo, Ronald DeFeo Jr., center, leaves Suffolk County district court after a hearing, on New York's Long Island. DeFeo, the man convicted of slaughtering his parents and four siblings in a home that later inspired the book and movie "The Amityville Horror" has died in prison, officials said Monday., March 15, 2021. He was 69.(AP Photo/Richard Drew)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — The man convicted of slaughtering his parents and four siblings in a home that later inspired the “The Amityville Horror” book and movies has died, prison officials said Monday.

Ronald DeFeo, 69, died Friday at Albany Medical Center, where he was taken Feb. 2 from a prison in New York’s Catskill Mountains, the state Department of Corrections and Community Services said. The cause of his death wasn’t immediately known.

DeFeo was serving a sentence of 25 years to life in the 1974 killings in Amityville, on suburban Long Island.

The home became the basis of a horror-movie classic after another family briefly lived there about a year after the killings and claimed the house was haunted. A book and two movies — the 1979 original, starring James Brolin, Margot Kidder and Rod Steiger, and a 2005 remake — portrayed a home with strange voices, walls that oozed slime, furniture that moved on its own, and other supernatural features.

DeFeo had pursued an insanity defense at his trial, saying he heard voices that drove him to kill his family.

He unsuccessfully sought a retrial in 1992, claiming that his 18-year-old sister killed the other five family members and that he then shot her.

“I loved my family very much,” he said at a 1999 parole hearing, where he also said he had gotten married while in prison.

The corrections department said it couldn’t disclose why DeFeo was hospitalized, citing health privacy laws. The Albany County Coroner’s Office, tasked with determining what caused his death, said it doesn’t release such information, except to relatives of the dead.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to sources, who don’t want to be named, say that Tenbieg was removed from his...
Buchholz High School principal no longer in charge of school in connection with investigation into former band director
Traffic Backed Up
UPDATE: Major crash on I-75 cleared
A Marion County woman is dead after being hit by a car this morning.
Marion County woman dies after being hit in U.S. highway 441
Vials of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine sit in the pharmacy of National Jewish Hospital...
Q&A: UF Health answers questions about the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine
Extra security is in place at Chiefland Middle-High school after "noncredible" threats were...
Viral video of Chiefland Middle School fight leads to additional security

Latest News

FILE - In this Feb. 21, 2015 file photo, an Oscar statue appears outside the Dolby Theatre for...
‘Mank’ leads Oscar nominations in a year of record diversity
With their massive COVID-19 relief bill now the law, the White House hits the road with a pitch...
White House takes stimulus pitch on the road
George Floyd Square is shown on Feb. 8, 2021, in Minneapolis. Ten months after police officers...
Defense in ex-cop’s trial fears impact of $27 million Floyd settlement
Several airlines report that after dismal sales in January and February, more people have...
US air travel rises to highest levels yet since pandemic hit
Kevin Purvis will be taking over Buchholz High School for the rest of the school year.
Update: New interim principal at Buchholz High School after former principal is reassigned