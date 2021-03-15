Advertisement

The Week Ahead: the stories you need to look out for the week of 3/15/2021

By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2021 at 10:42 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - All people who are 60 and older will be eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine at Publix stores across the state starting Monday

School Employees and child care workers are currently prioritized.

You can sign up for a vaccine at Publix here.

You can find more information on how to get vaccinated on our vaccine portal.

On Tuesday, voters in Gainesville will elect two candidates to a pair of district seats.

For district one, Desmon Duncan-Walker is challenging incumbent Gigi Simmons

In the at-large B race, Gail Johnson is being challenged by Gabriel Hillel.

Ingles will be also be holding a town election.

Colts and Stallions will be showcased in Ocala for the Ocala Breeder Sales Company spring sale.

This month, the sale will be exclusively for two year old horses in training.

The sale starts at 8 am Tuesday and Wednesday.

On Thursday and Friday, the University of Florida Board of Trustees will meet for the first time since it was released that McCarty Woods will be mostly torn down as part of the universities master plan for the next decade.

Due to this, protests are expected despite the topic not being listed on the agenda.

