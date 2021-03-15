Advertisement

University of Florida study researches coffee plant growth in NCFL

By Amber Pellicone
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 7:37 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

CITRA, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida is known for its oranges, but coffee plants could possibly join the hundreds of thousands of acres of citrus groves.

Most of the world’s coffee is grown in tropical regions, but researchers at the University of Florida are studying how a change in climate could allow coffee to grow in Florida.

Agronomy Department Chair Diane Rowland said the year and a half old plants growing in a greenhouse at a research site in Citra are showing promise with coffee berries and budding flowers.

“The temperatures involved in higher elevations are critical for coffee, but as we have breeders we may have an opportunity where we’re able to develop genetics where we’re able to produce high-quality coffee later down the road,” said Rowland.

RELATED STORY: University of Florida chooses Marion County Public Schools for COVID-19 Study funded by Gates foundation

Artificial intelligence tools are being used to study the roots of coffee plants. UF recently received a grant to develop new sensors to image root systems to track things like the intake of water and other nutrients.

“If we know how roots are taking up water and nutrients that allows us to better understand the better placement of water, the better management of water and nutrients, and that really increases the efficiency of resource use in agriculture,” said Rowland.

Coffee plants are also being grown in fields next to citrus plants to see if the crops can successfully be grown together. If successful, you could one day get your cup of coffee and orange juice from the same place.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

According to sources, who don’t want to be named, say that Tenbieg was removed from his...
Buchholz High School principal no longer in charge of school in connection with investigation into former band director
A Marion County woman is dead after being hit by a car this morning.
Marion County woman dies after being hit in U.S. highway 441
Vials of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine sit in the pharmacy of National Jewish Hospital...
Q&A: UF Health answers questions about the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine
Extra security is in place at Chiefland Middle-High school after "noncredible" threats were...
Viral video of Chiefland Middle School fight leads to additional security
U.S Alt 27 Levy County
Levy County man dies in car crash on U.S. Alternate 27

Latest News

Traffic Backed Up
A major crash on I-75 has traffic backed up in Marion County
Latest Forecast
Latest Forecast
The week ahead
The Week Ahead: the stories you need to look out for the week of 3/15/2021
Twisted Oaks Rescue hosted ‘We Love Pets’ event in Keystone Heights
Twisted Oaks Rescue hosted ‘We Love Pets’ event in Keystone Heights