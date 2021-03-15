Update: New interim principal at Buchholz High School after former principal is reassigned

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An interim principal is now running an Alachua County High School after the previous principal was reassigned.

Kevin Purvis will be taking over Buchholz High School for the rest of the school year. Purvis was running Alachua County Public School’s Human Resource Department, and was previously a principal at Newberry High School.

Purvis replaces Jim Tenbeig, who sources tell TV20, was reassigned for failing to notify the parents of children who were being interviewed by the Florida Dept. of Education in connection to an investigation into former band director Shawn Barat.

Some parents became furious when they found out their student was interviewed without their knowledge, and complained to the school district.

Barat was accused of inappropriate conversations with a student.

Related stories:

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.