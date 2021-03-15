Women’s History Month: Ladies leading the way at Ocala Fire rescue

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - It’s Women’s History Month and ‘her-story’ is being made all across north central Florida.

At Ocala Fire Rescue, a handful of women are paving the way for future generations, starting from 1985 when Ocala’s first female firefighter was hired.

Ashley Andrews is only one of seven first responders at OFR.

Ashley Andrews is one of seven female firefighters/EMTs at @Ocala_Fire. She’s a fire equipment operator/paramedic, she’s involved with the paramedicine program, and she’s currently working on her critical care certification @WCJB20 #WomensHistoryMonth pic.twitter.com/JGEclxcqdr — Julia Laude (@JuliaMaeLaude) March 15, 2021

The 14 year first responder is involved in the paramedicine program and is critical care certified, which allows her to help in the transportation of patients from one hospital to another.

“I don’t fly on the helicopter, but I work for their ground crew up in Gainesville. It’s a high stress environment. Just like fire rescue, we show up to somebody’s house and they’re house is on fire, those people, they need you at their worst time,” she said.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, women make up less than 10 percent of the U.S. fire service.

Andrews said she knew she wanted to be a firefighter when she was a child, and wants other kids to know that they can be too.

“Anyone can be firefighter it just takes time, effort and dedication both at work and outside of work,” she added.

And this first responder will continue to put in the time, effort and dedication so that future generations have a path to success.

Related story: Ocala police bidding farewell to two trailblazers within its ranks

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.