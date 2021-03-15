Advertisement

Women’s History Month: Ladies leading the way at Ocala Fire rescue

The 14 year first responder is involved in the paramedicine program and is critical care...
The 14 year first responder is involved in the paramedicine program and is critical care certified, which allows her to help in the transportation of patients from one hospital to another.(WCJB)
By Julia Laude
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - It’s Women’s History Month and ‘her-story’ is being made all across north central Florida. 

At Ocala Fire Rescue, a handful of women are paving the way for future generations, starting from 1985 when Ocala’s first female firefighter was hired.   

Ashley Andrews is only one of seven first responders at OFR.  

The 14 year first responder is involved in the paramedicine program and is critical care certified, which allows her to help in the transportation of patients from one hospital to another.

  “I don’t fly on the helicopter, but I work for their ground crew up in Gainesville. It’s a high stress environment. Just like fire rescue, we show up to somebody’s house and they’re house is on fire, those people, they need you at their worst time,” she said.  

According to the National Fire Protection Association, women make up less than 10 percent of the U.S. fire service.

  Andrews said she knew she wanted to be a firefighter when she was a child, and wants other kids to know that they can be too.  

“Anyone can be firefighter it just takes time, effort and dedication both at work and outside of work,” she added.  

And this first responder will continue to put in the time, effort and dedication so that future generations have a path to success.

