Advertisement

Zion Lutheran Church Lawsuit

Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Zion Lutheran Church at the intersection of NW 34th St. and NW 16th Ave. hasn’t been finished well here’s why.

Zion Lutheran is in a legal battle with Zona & Associates, an architectural firm in Jacksonville, saying Zona designed a building that would not stand up.

Zion wants all $108,000 they paid Zona, back, saying the plan they had designed in 2018 was structurally flawed, and that they will have to tear down what has been built so far.

A lawyer for Zona said they will not comment on pending litigation.

Zion is also suing building company Royal Foam for nearly $49,000, saying their roof panels were unusable as well.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

According to sources, who don’t want to be named, say that Tenbieg was removed from his...
Buchholz High School principal no longer in charge of school in connection with investigation into former band director
Traffic Backed Up
UPDATE: Major crash on I-75 cleared
A Marion County woman is dead after being hit by a car this morning.
Marion County woman dies after being hit in U.S. highway 441
Vials of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine sit in the pharmacy of National Jewish Hospital...
Q&A: UF Health answers questions about the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine
Extra security is in place at Chiefland Middle-High school after "noncredible" threats were...
Viral video of Chiefland Middle School fight leads to additional security

Latest News

Zion Lutheran Church Lawsuit
Zion Lutheran Church Lawsuit
The 14 year first responder is involved in the paramedicine program and is critical care...
Women’s History Month: Ladies leading the way at Ocala Fire rescue
Proposed bill would protect domestic violence victims in Florida
Florida unemployment rate revised down a full percent