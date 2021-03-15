Zion Lutheran Church Lawsuit

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Zion Lutheran Church at the intersection of NW 34th St. and NW 16th Ave. hasn’t been finished well here’s why.

Zion Lutheran is in a legal battle with Zona & Associates, an architectural firm in Jacksonville, saying Zona designed a building that would not stand up.

Zion wants all $108,000 they paid Zona, back, saying the plan they had designed in 2018 was structurally flawed, and that they will have to tear down what has been built so far.

A lawyer for Zona said they will not comment on pending litigation.

Zion is also suing building company Royal Foam for nearly $49,000, saying their roof panels were unusable as well.

