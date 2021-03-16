ACSO: Arrest made in September drive-by shooting incident

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An arrest has been made six months after a drive-by shooting occurred in Gainesville.

On Monday, 20-year old Aterrick “Teddy YG” Hall was arrested after a bullet casing found at the scene of the Sept. 26 shooting at 1621 SW 61st Terrance came back to be from his gun. He is being charged with two felonies, one for discharging a firearm from a vehicle and another for firing a missile into a dwelling.

After the initial shooting, the grandson of the tenant, Antrell Hamilton was arrested on Oct. 7 for shooting at a nearby apartment just seven hours after his grandmother’s home was fired upon. When questioned by deputies Hamiltons said that he was looking for “Teddy.” No one was injured in either act.

RELATED STORY: Ocala police recover a stolen gun during a traffic stop

The results of the bullet casing came back on Mar 12. after being sent in just after the first shooting. Alachua County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Art Fogey says that because there were no injuries, there was not a need to get the results back quickly.

“In this case, there was no rush placed on it because at that point no one was hurt,” said Forgey. “There was not a need to put a rush on it, whereas if you have a homicide case you’re probably going to put a rush on that and they’ll move that ahead in the line.”

After being booked Monday, Hall used the handcuffs that he was being restrained with to carve “Teddy YG” into a wooden table in the county jail. He has been charged with misdemeanor property damage.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.