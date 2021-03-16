Advertisement

Dan Mullen excited about potential impact of transfers

Newkirk, Shelton expected to contribute right away for UF
By Kevin Wells
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 10:00 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Since Dan Mullen’s arrival, the Florida Gators have hit it big in the terms of adding quality transfers. Florida is hoping for more of the same in 2021 from defensive tackles Daquan Newkirk and Antonio Shelton.

With Florida set to wrap up spring practice at the end of the week, head coach Dan Mullen is pleased with what he sees out of the pair. Newkirk came to Florida after appearing in 30 games at Auburn, while Shelton is a veteran of 40 collegiate games at Penn State.

“Both of those guys have brought an unbelievable attitude with the team and their work ethic, how they show up and how they prepare,” said Mullen. “I think those guys will make major impacts for us.”

Newkirk and Shelton fit a need following the departures of Kyree Campbell and Tedarrell Slaton.

“That’s how you pay attention with transfers is you’re bringing in transfer who will help,” said Mullen. “There is a need base to bring them in, so you’re not just bringing in anybody.”

Florida will conclude spring practice with a scrimmage on Saturday.

