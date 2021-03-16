Members of Congress from Florida weigh in on the American Rescue Plan

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCJB) -As relief checks start hitting Americans’ bank accounts, North Central Florida congressmen are weighing in on the newly passed American Rescue Plan.

President Joe Biden laid out his plan to implement the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package Monday and appointed Gene Sperling to lead the implementation.

“First is 100 million shots in people’s arms will have been completed within the next 10 days. And 100 million checks in people’s pockets in the next hundred days. Shots in arms and money in pockets- that’s important,” said President Biden.

Rep. Al Lawson (FL-05) said in a statement the law gives people the “urgent relief they need.” He said with the child tax credit, 272,000 children in Florida will be lifted out of poverty. The American Rescue Plan will also allocate $9.2 billion to Florida, and another 7.6 billion to local governments in the state.

Sen. Rick Scott of Florida said the law has too much wasteful spending. He sent a letter to Office of Management and Budget Acting Director Rob Fairweather urging the Biden Administration to rescind $668 billion. In the Letter attached below, Scott breaks down which parts of the package should be cut.

