Oak Hall pitches shutout in boys lacrosse, 14-0 over Santa Fe
Eagles double halftime lead with six goals in third quarter
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 11:49 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -It’s not often that a lacrosse game produces a score more common in football, but the Oak Hall Eagles pulled off that feat in Monday’s 14-0 win over Santa Fe on Senior Night. The Eagles stayed undefeated on the year, improving to 8-0.
Oak Hall led 6-0 at halftime, and then tallied six more goals in the third quarter to put the game completely out of reach.
With the loss, Santa Fe drops to 4-5. Both teams have more than enough time to solidify their play as district tournaments don’t begin until the week of April 12-17.
