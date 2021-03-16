Oak Hall pitches shutout in boys lacrosse, 14-0 over Santa Fe

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -It’s not often that a lacrosse game produces a score more common in football, but the Oak Hall Eagles pulled off that feat in Monday’s 14-0 win over Santa Fe on Senior Night. The Eagles stayed undefeated on the year, improving to 8-0.

Oak Hall led 6-0 at halftime, and then tallied six more goals in the third quarter to put the game completely out of reach.

With the loss, Santa Fe drops to 4-5. Both teams have more than enough time to solidify their play as district tournaments don’t begin until the week of April 12-17.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.