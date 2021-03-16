Advertisement

Ocala police recover a stolen gun during a traffic stop

By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 1:12 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala police are working to get illegal weapons off the streets.

Officers located a juvenile in possession of a gun without a permit Monday.

It happened during a traffic stop just before 10 a.m. at the intersection of Southeast 31st Street and Southeast Lake Weir Avenue in Ocala.

Another gun found in the car was reported stolen out of Seminole County.

