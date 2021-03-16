Santa Fe College receives internationalization award

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Santa Fe College becomes the first community college in Florida to win the Simon Award for Comprehensive Internationalization.

The award is given out annually by the National Association of Foreign Student Advisers. The award is given out for integrating international education throughout all facets of college life. SF College joins other colleges and university’s in the state to receive the honor. The award is named after the late Sen. Paul Simon of Illinois.

The school’s Assistant Vice President of Academic Affairs, Vilma Fuentes says the commitment that lead to the college receiving this award does not stop here.

“We just keep doing what we’re doing it’s kind of like being healthy,” said Fuentes. “When do you stop? You never stop. You just have to keep exercising, you have to keep eating well and in this case, we have to keep preparing our students to live in the 21st century.”

She also says that this award shows how the college makes strides in not only bringing international students to NCFL, but also teaching knowledge from around the world to the students who attend the school.

“This distinction is not just about recruiting international students, that’s one component,” said Fuentes. “It’s also really largely about what’s the work of internationalization that we do here at home. What are we doing to make our own domestic students globally competent, globally competitive.”

