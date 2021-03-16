Tree memorial dedicated to Chief Graham

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The legacy of former Ocala police chief greg graham was honored by leaders and residents.

This afternoon outside the Addie Rawls recovery center a memorial tree was unveiled.

The memorial was presented by Mayor Kent Guinn and current Chief Mike Balken.

People gathered to hear testimonials of people helped on the path of recovery by graham and the amnesty program.

Graham died last October in a small plane crash.

