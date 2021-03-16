Advertisement

UF approves name change for the school of forest resources and conservation

By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 12:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The University of Florida board of trustees approved a name change for the school of forest resources and conservation.

It will now be known as the school of forest, fisheries, and geomatics sciences.

The change was approved by the board at the end of last year.

An announcement by the director at a ceremony this afternoon made the change official.

" As science, scholarship, and education becomes increasingly interdisciplinary, our school is uniquely situated to help provide solutions for our lives. Though our name is changing our commitment to providing valuable solutions will not.”

Baker says the new name recognizes all of the programs and work in the school.

