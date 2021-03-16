Advertisement

Unemployment rates: job seekers need apply

By Julia Laude
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Staffers at CareerSource Citrus, Levy, Marion are hoping to do something about a sharp increase in the unemployment rate in north central Florida.

As we first told you Monday, the jobless rate jumped at least a point in every county in our viewing area.

According to a press release from CareerSource CLM, the unemployment rate in Jan. was at 5.5 percent, up 1.4 percent from Dec.

Every March Florida’s Department of Economic Opportunity, with the U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics, releases it’s yearly employment and unemployment report.

CareerSource CLM’s Executive Vice President, Dale French said, things turned out better than expected.

“Of course everybody now is looking at how last year was varying from this year with the COVID issue, and one of the things we found in Marion County we were pleased to see while our unemployment rate is 0.9 percent higher than it was last January, we’re happy that it only is 0.9 percent,” he said.

The Department of Economic Opportunity recently announced that Florida had nine consecutive months of job growth, lowering the state unemployment rate to 4.8 percent from 14 percent.

Related story: Florida unemployment rate revised down a full percent

In north central Florida, French said there are jobs are available.

He said there’s been a 10 percent increase in job listings, the trouble is getting people to apply for these jobs.

“One of the things we’re hearing now from the businesses that we work with, and we’re actually seeing it as organization ourselves, it’s trying to get individuals to apply for the positions you have open,” French said.

French also said that fear of getting sick from COVID-19 has been one of the main reasons he’s seen why people aren’t getting back to work.

Preliminary employment summary for the region for February, will be released on Friday, March 26.

