Gainesville city election results

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The results are in for the city of Gainesville election. Voters decided who would hold the District 1 seat and the At-large B seat.

In an upset, Desmon Duncan-Walker won the District 1 seat with 53% of the vote, defeating Incumbent Gigi Simmons. 2,369 votes were cast in the race.

In the At-large race, incumbent Gail Johnson won with 88% of the vote, beating out challenger Gabriel Hillel. 9,549 votes were cast in the race.

According to the Alachua County Supervisor of Election’s Office, there were 90,794 eligible voters in this election.

