Advertisement

Gainesville city election results

Early voting will run each day until Saturday, March 13 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Election day...
Early voting will run each day until Saturday, March 13 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Election day voting will be Tuesday the 16th from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 8:00 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The results are in for the city of Gainesville election. Voters decided who would hold the District 1 seat and the At-large B seat.

In an upset, Desmon Duncan-Walker won the District 1 seat with 53% of the vote, defeating Incumbent Gigi Simmons. 2,369 votes were cast in the race.

In the At-large race, incumbent Gail Johnson won with 88% of the vote, beating out challenger Gabriel Hillel. 9,549 votes were cast in the race.

According to the Alachua County Supervisor of Election’s Office, there were 90,794 eligible voters in this election.

RELATED STORY: Early voting underway for Gainesville city commission election

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Traffic Backed Up
UPDATE: Major crash on I-75 cleared
A plane crashed into a SUV in Pembroke Pines, Fla., on Monday. One of the SUV passengers died....
3 die when crashing plane strikes SUV in Fla.
Unfinished Zion Lutheran Church
Zion Lutheran Church Lawsuit
Bobby Simmons was arrested and charged with various crimes including kidnapping, aggravated...
LCPD: Kidnapper arrested after victim flees her captor
Extra security is in place at Chiefland Middle-High school after "noncredible" threats were...
Viral video of Chiefland Middle School fight leads to additional security

Latest News

Archer City Commission vote to oppose proposed GRU solar farm
Archer City Commission vote to oppose proposed GRU solar farm
Clockwork Fury
Non-life horse is auctioned for charity
Archer City Commission vote to oppose proposed GRU solar farm
Archer City Commission vote to oppose proposed GRU solar farm
Jonathan, a player with Down Syndrome for High Springs Community School, is known for his...
Basketball team assists opposing player with Down Syndrome have his shining moment