Gators shut out by Team USA in exhibition, 4-0

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The No. 5 Florida Gator softball team got an up-close glimpse of what No. 1 looks like on Tuesday in an exhibition against Team USA, the world’s top-ranked squad and one of the favorites to claim an Olympic gold medal this summer in Tokyo.

Team USA defeated the Gators, 4-0 in a game that marked the return of national team members and UF alumni Michelle Moultrie, Aubree Munro, and Kelsey Stewart.

Florida managed four hits in the game off Team USA pitchers Cat Osterman and Ally Carda but trailed only 1-0 until the top of the fifth. Team USA broke the game open on Ali Aguilar’s three-run double. Florida pitchers held Team USA to just five hits but issued seven walks.

Florida stays at home to face North Dakota on Wednesday before opening SEC play this weekend at Mississippi State.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.