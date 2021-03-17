Glacial Waste Exhibit brings awareness to plastic use and global warming

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Black C Art Gallery is hoping to bring awareness to environmental issues like plastic waste and global warming with its new exhibit Glacial Waste. The exhibit uses pictures of Antarctic glaciers and thousands of used water bottles to promote the message.

The artist and owner of the gallery, Ani Collier, said the exhibit was inspired by her trip to Antarctica a few years ago.

“Once you have been there you want to preserve it its the last continent and it’s still untouched. When you go on the landing you see penguins, you take pictures, you experience it and you leave nothing,” said Collier. “I would like to create experience people will not forget and maybe next time you throw something in the trash maybe you will remember, something will click and you could be a little bit more conscious of how you live because it is our planet.”

While the rest of the country is doing snow angels, in Gainesville we have PLASTIC ANGELS! This is part of Black C Art Galleries Glacial Waste exhibit. pic.twitter.com/uOmxMSbjn8 — Amber Pellicone (@AmberPellicone) March 17, 2021

Upcoming shows and performances are offered for groups of up to 10 people.

The exhibit is expected to run through the end of April. Used water bottles are still being collected. For information click here.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved.