Incumbents defeated in Inglis town elections

By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 11:54 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
INGLIS, Fla. (WCJB) -Two incumbents were turned out of office in Inglis on Tuesday.

Town commissioners James Williams and Betsy Webb were defeated in their bid for another term by Scott Levesque and Steven Schwing. Levesque received 202 votes, Schwing had 184, Williams had 147, and Webb had 145.

The Inglis mayoral race will go to a runoff, Drew White and Harry Brodhead earned the most votes but did not win a majority. White received 148 votes, Brodhead had 133, and Cleve Ray Boatwright received 71.

