Lawsuit filed against Nestle’s water pumping permit
HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - Nestle is approved to begin receiving nearly a million gallons of water a day pumped from Ginnie Springs, but an environmental advocacy group is trying to overturn the permit.
RELATED STORY: Seven Springs and Nestle’s renewal of water pumping permit for Ginnie Springs approved
The Florida Springs Council and Our Santa Fe River say they filed a legal challenge to the water pumping permit.
Last month the Suwannee River Water Management Board unanimously granted the permit for 7 Springs Water, which supplies Nestlé. The lawsuit argues the board failed to consider the public interest.
RELATED STORY: Suwannee River Water Management District recommends to deny Seven Springs permit
Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.