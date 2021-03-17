Advertisement

Lawsuit filed against Nestle’s water pumping permit

By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2021 at 12:11 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - Nestle is approved to begin receiving nearly a million gallons of water a day pumped from Ginnie Springs, but an environmental advocacy group is trying to overturn the permit.

The Florida Springs Council and Our Santa Fe River say they filed a legal challenge to the water pumping permit.

Last month the Suwannee River Water Management Board unanimously granted the permit for 7 Springs Water, which supplies Nestlé. The lawsuit argues the board failed to consider the public interest.

