UF baseball team drops matchup at FSU, 10-2

Gators lose second straight to Seminoles dating back to 2020
Dick Howser Stadium, Tuesday
By Kevin Wells
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 11:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) -Game one of the Sunshine Showdown turned into a rout in the early innings on Tuesday, as Florida State jumped on No. 5 Florida, prevailing 10-2 to begin their two-game series.

Robby Martin homered twice and drove in five runs for FSU, which improved to 7-6 overall. The Gators, who fell behind 7-0 after two innings, dropped to 13-5.

Florida starter Garrett Milchin lasted just one and two-thirds innings and was charged with seven earned runs. Gator pitching yielded a total of 13 hits. Five Seminoles enjoyed multi-hit games, led by three apiece by Martin and Logan Lacey.

Offensively for the Gators, Josh Rivera and Jacob Young drove in runs with singles in the fifth inning.

Florida has now surrendered double-digit run totals in two of its last four games, both losses. The Gators head home to start SEC play on Thursday versus Texas A&M.

The two teams face off again Tuesday, April 13 in Gainesville.

