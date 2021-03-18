COVID-19 or seasonal allergies? How to tell the difference in symptoms

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - With the start of the spring season just days away, many are feeling the effects of spring allergies. You may notice your car coated in a layer of pollen when you go outside, but how can you be sure it’s all that yellow dust causing your symptoms and not COVID-19?

According to the CDC, symptoms that may overlap include:

runny nose/congestion

fatigue

cough

sore throat

Stand out COVID-19 symptoms include:

fever and chills

body aches

lost of taste and smell

Common symptoms of allergies include:

itchy eyes

sneezing

Otolaryngologist Dr. Brian Kerr said he’s had several patients come in thinking they have allergies who later test positive for COVID-19.

“The ones that we’ve seen who turned out to have COVID it seemed pretty obvious especially with the fever and fatigue so we suggested they go get tested and every now and again that comes back positive,” said Dr. Kerr. “What is consistent and predictable is that loss of taste and smell. I think anyone who has a cold or bad allergies is they notice the smell isn’t quite as acute as it normally is but this is above and beyond that and I think people will recognize that.”

Dr. Kerr said the best way to get to the bottom of your symptoms is to get tested, whether that’s for COVID-19, allergies, or both. Another good measure is to take your temperature regularly.

