Fast times at Alachua County track and field meet

ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) -The 2021 Alachua County track and field meet featured more of a stop and go format this year due to the weather in the area.

Kalani Vreen, Kesean Brown, and Nathan Bailes were all athletes that picked up victories before the event was postponed.

Vreen, a Sophomore at Gainesville High School, won the girls 100 meter dash with a time of 12.18 seconds.

The runner says she had a lot to prove after last year’s halt due to the pandemic.

“I can say I am a county champion, said Vreen. “My freshman year I was on track, but then COVID hit, so this was really a redemption and to show Gainesville and the whole county what I’m made of.”

Brown won the boys 100 meter dash at 10.81 seconds. This is Brown’s third consecutive year winning titles at the county level for Oak Hall.

And Bailes from Buchholz won the boys 1600 meter dash at 4 minutes and 17 seconds.

Bailes says it felt great to win, but he is ready for more competition coming up at Districts.

“I’m actually swimming and cross training to keep up my aerobics and anaerobics, which is really helping me a lot, said Bailes. “It feels great, especially after last year being cut off, It’s a nice fresh feel.”

There has not been a time rescheduled for the remaining of the event.

