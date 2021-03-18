Advertisement

Florida lawmakers look to crack down on misuse of DAVID system

By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2021 at 4:18 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CAPS NEWS/WCJB) - Law Enforcement and others like state employees and 911 operators with access to the Driver Vehicle Information Database will face stiffer penalties for misusing the system to acquire personal information of members of the public under legislation passed by its final Senate committee Thursday morning.

Current misuse of the system results in a $500 fine, but the legislation would raise financial penalties as high as $2,000.

Sponsor Senator Ed Hooper said it wasn’t one, but many incidents that inspired the change.

“It turns out that there are multiple pages of inappropriate research on that database and I thought now is the time to address it and let’s see if we can encourage folks not to misuse this data system,” said Hooper.

Related story: Gov. DeSantis says no to vaccine passports for Floridians

The legislation also requires law enforcement agencies include training on the proper use of the DAVID system in initial and ongoing training for officers.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks the media at a coronavirus vaccination site at Lakewood Ranch...
Gov. DeSantis says no to vaccine passports for Floridians
Florida’s Johnson & Johnson vaccine supply has dried up.
DeSantis: Florida will not receive Johnson & Johnson vaccine in foreseeable future
Water spill in Marion County contained after more than one million gallons gush out
Water spill in Marion County contained after more than one million gallons gush out
Wanted fugitive pulls gun on Marion County Sheriff Deputies and K9 unit
Wanted fugitive pulls gun on Marion County Sheriff Deputies and K9 unit
An 80-year-old man arrested after exposing himself at a NCFL Walmart
An 80-year-old man arrested after exposing himself at a NCFL Walmart

Latest News

Shocking MCSO body camera video shows suspect choke and bite K-9 unit
Shocking MCSO body camera video shows suspect choke and bite K-9 unit
A Marion County Sheriff's Office K-9 and his partner found themselves in a life or death...
Shocking MCSO body camera video shows suspect choke and bite K-9 unit
The crash occurred at the intersection of NW 39th Ave and NW 6th St.
Three car crash in Gainesville delays traffic for extended period of time
The Relay for Life event was hosted at the J. Wayne Reitz Student Union.
University of Florida students raise money for cancer research
The Northstar Family Resource Center opened Thursday.
New resource center opens its doors in Lake City