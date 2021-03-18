Florida lawmakers look to crack down on misuse of DAVID system

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CAPS NEWS/WCJB) - Law Enforcement and others like state employees and 911 operators with access to the Driver Vehicle Information Database will face stiffer penalties for misusing the system to acquire personal information of members of the public under legislation passed by its final Senate committee Thursday morning.

Current misuse of the system results in a $500 fine, but the legislation would raise financial penalties as high as $2,000.

Sponsor Senator Ed Hooper said it wasn’t one, but many incidents that inspired the change.

“It turns out that there are multiple pages of inappropriate research on that database and I thought now is the time to address it and let’s see if we can encourage folks not to misuse this data system,” said Hooper.

The legislation also requires law enforcement agencies include training on the proper use of the DAVID system in initial and ongoing training for officers.

