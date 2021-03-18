MCSO looking for missing teen who disappeared under ‘suspicious circumstances’

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Deputies are searching for a missing teenage girl, who disappeared under suspicious circumstances.

Deputies say Alliana Gargis went missing around 8 p.m. on March 2 at her home on NW 168th place in Reddick, Fla.

She was first reported as a runaway but the length of her absence and other “suspicious circumstances” has family and deputies worried.

Alliana is 5-foor-2, 130 pounds with blond hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information that could help us locate Alliana, please call 911.

