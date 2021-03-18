Advertisement

University of Florida plans to be ‘back to normal’ by the end of 2021

By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2021 at 2:37 PM EDT
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The University of Florida plans to be fully ‘back to normal’ by the end of this year.

In the Board of Trustees meeting, Senior Vice President Dr. Charlie Lane announced that the upcoming fall semester will mirror the fall 2019 semester.

This means the majority of classes, or about 73%, will be in person; the remainder will be online.

Officials, however, have not announced if masks will still be mandatory on campus in the upcoming semesters.

Registration for the summer and fall semesters starts in less than two weeks.

