University of Florida plans to be ‘back to normal’ by the end of 2021

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The University of Florida plans to be fully ‘back to normal’ by the end of this year.

TRENDING: DeSantis: Florida will not receive Johnson & Johnson vaccine in foreseeable future

In the Board of Trustees meeting, Senior Vice President Dr. Charlie Lane announced that the upcoming fall semester will mirror the fall 2019 semester.

This means the majority of classes, or about 73%, will be in person; the remainder will be online.

Officials, however, have not announced if masks will still be mandatory on campus in the upcoming semesters.

Registration for the summer and fall semesters starts in less than two weeks.

RELATED STORY: University of Florida to hold in-person commencement for spring graduates

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.