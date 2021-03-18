WATCH: Alachua E-School principal kisses donkeys after students reach goals

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A North Central Florida principal kissed a donkey on Thursday.

Alachua E-school School Principal, Ed Stafansen, actually kissed two donkeys named Lewis and Clark. Stafansen was keeping a promise to students taking part in a reading challenge.

The goal was for students to read for 50,000 minutes, and they exceeded expectations by reading 64,543 minutes!

