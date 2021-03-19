An 80-year-old man arrested after exposing himself at a NCFL Walmart

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) - Chiefland Police Department arrested a man for exposing his genitals in a Walmart.

According to CPD, witnesses said Hoyt Neeley was riding around the store on a motorized cart with a hole in the crotch area of his pants. The report says the 80-year-old man would then pull his penis through the hole, fondling and exposing it to victims.

CPD says there were previous complaints against the man that matched Neeley’s description in the past, however, his identity was not confirmed until this last incident.

Neeley was arrested and transported to the Levy County Jail, where he was released on his own recognizance a few hours later.

He was charged with exposure of sexual organs.

