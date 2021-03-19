Columbia County commissioners propose banning internet cafes

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Columbia County Commission doesn’t want to take any chances with internet cafes.

Commissioners voted unanimously on a moratorium on new internet cafes Thursday. They also voted to hold a public hearing on April 15th to set an adoption date on an ordinance that would ban the businesses.

During the meeting, many residents spoke passionately on both sides of the issue, including one longtime resident who fears violence. In February, the Royal Dragon Casino on East Duval St. in Lake City was robbed at gunpoint. Another person said he is a felon who can’t get a job anywhere else.

