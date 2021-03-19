Advertisement

Columbia County commissioners propose banning internet cafes

Columbia County Administrative Offices
Columbia County Administrative Offices(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2021 at 11:53 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Columbia County Commission doesn’t want to take any chances with internet cafes.

Commissioners voted unanimously on a moratorium on new internet cafes Thursday. They also voted to hold a public hearing on April 15th to set an adoption date on an ordinance that would ban the businesses.

RELATED STORY: Simulated Gambling Devices prohibited in Marion County

During the meeting, many residents spoke passionately on both sides of the issue, including one longtime resident who fears violence. In February, the Royal Dragon Casino on East Duval St. in Lake City was robbed at gunpoint. Another person said he is a felon who can’t get a job anywhere else.

RELATED STORY: DEVELOPING: Lake City casino robbed

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks the media at a coronavirus vaccination site at Lakewood Ranch...
Gov. DeSantis says no to vaccine passports for Floridians
Florida’s Johnson & Johnson vaccine supply has dried up.
DeSantis: Florida will not receive Johnson & Johnson vaccine in foreseeable future
Water spill in Marion County contained after more than one million gallons gush out
Water spill in Marion County contained after more than one million gallons gush out
Wanted fugitive pulls gun on Marion County Sheriff Deputies and K9 unit
Wanted fugitive pulls gun on Marion County Sheriff Deputies and K9 unit
An 80-year-old man arrested after exposing himself at a NCFL Walmart
An 80-year-old man arrested after exposing himself at a NCFL Walmart

Latest News

Shocking MCSO body camera video shows suspect choke and bite K-9 unit
Shocking MCSO body camera video shows suspect choke and bite K-9 unit
A Marion County Sheriff's Office K-9 and his partner found themselves in a life or death...
Shocking MCSO body camera video shows suspect choke and bite K-9 unit
The crash occurred at the intersection of NW 39th Ave and NW 6th St.
Three car crash in Gainesville delays traffic for extended period of time
The Relay for Life event was hosted at the J. Wayne Reitz Student Union.
University of Florida students raise money for cancer research
The Northstar Family Resource Center opened Thursday.
New resource center opens its doors in Lake City