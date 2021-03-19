DeSantis: Floridians aged 50 and older are eligible for the COVID vaccine starting Monday

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis is expanding vaccine eligibility to Floridians that are now 50 and older.

The governor made his announcement on Friday morning during his news conference in Tallahassee.

“We feel confident going to 50-plus,” DeSantis said. “It makes a lot of sense right now.”

This change would start on Monday. The governor also suggested that the state will be ready to make the vaccine accessible to everyone by May 1, although he did not rule out opening up to everyone earlier.

RELATED STORY: Fighting COVID: Everything you need to know about where/how to sign up for a COVID-19 vaccine in NCFL

DeSantis signed the executive order on Friday (attached below).

By Monday, those eligible to receive the vaccine will be: long-term care facility residents and staff, people aged 50 and older, frontline health care workers, people who are “extremely vulnerable” to the virus as deemed by a physician and law enforcement, K-12 school employees and firefighters aged 50 or older.

DeSantis also announced that the state is expected to receive more Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines next week. The governor on Wednesday told media he was not aware of when the next shipment of the one-dose vaccine would arrive.

EO_21-67 by Jacqueline Franciulli on Scribd

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.