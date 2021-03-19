Advertisement

Dixie County grand jury declines to move forward in the Boskey murder investigation

By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 12:28 PM EDT
HORSESHOE BEACH, Fla. (WCJB) - The Dixie County grand jury ruled on Thursday that there was not enough evidence to move forward in the James Boskey murder investigation

Boskey was stabbed on Jan. 2 at Horseshoe Beach.

The victim’s father,Robert Boskey, previously spoke to TV20 calling for justice in his son’s death. The elder Boskey also voiced his concerns about the investigation moving slowly and public information not being released to him. Dixie County Sheriff Darby Butler noted at the time that his Chief Deputy, Johnny Valentine, is related to a suspect.

“They had better not try to sweep this under the rug and let three murderers walk free just because they’re related to some local law enforcement,” expressed Boskey. “It is wrong I will not stand for it. My son deserves justice.”

